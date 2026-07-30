BREAKING NEWS: Trump Chickens Out On Blanche After Showdown Over Epstein Survivors, Slush Fund
Raises The Blanche Flag
Donald Trump backed down and withdrew his nomination of Acting Attorney General and (Former?) Trump Personal Attorney Todd Blanche to become the permanent AG.
Things got dramatic Wednesday when Blanche got shut out of a meeting with holdout Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) while survivors of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein showed up at Cornyn’s office to oppose Blanche.
On Wednesday evening, Sen. Chuck Grassley announced he was canceling a vote on Blanche’s nomination in the Judiciary Committee, as Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) remained “no” votes over the IRS settlement.
Then, on Thursday morning, the other shoe dropped with an announcement on Truth Social that Trump tried to pretend wasn’t a defeat:
Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it! He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time. However, John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting. Remember, both Cornyn and Tillis voted for Merrick Garland, and others, too numerous to mention. I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office. President DONALD J. TRUMP
The IRS settlement appears to be the sticking point, but it couldn’t have helped Blanche’s case when survivors showed up at Cornyn’s office and revealed new details about their meeting with Blanche.
REPORTER: When you say he was condescending, can you give us some examples?
DANI BENSKY: Yeah. I mean, he actually said the words “get to the point” to us where survivors who have been waiting to meet with him for nine months, eight months, we’ve been asking for meetings. And he very much said, “Can you get to the point?”
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Thanks Jim for this update. Love the Breaking News email communication. Perfect mixture of fact and analysis and totally trustworthy coming from you.
Sadly I think it was the slush fund. I wish it were because of the Epstein survivors but tillus didn’t seem to care that much about them. Hopefully one day he’ll be disbarred