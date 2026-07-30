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SteveG's avatar
SteveG
6m

Thanks Jim for this update. Love the Breaking News email communication. Perfect mixture of fact and analysis and totally trustworthy coming from you.

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Barbara Rohmer's avatar
Barbara Rohmer
2m

Sadly I think it was the slush fund. I wish it were because of the Epstein survivors but tillus didn’t seem to care that much about them. Hopefully one day he’ll be disbarred

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