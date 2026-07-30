Donald Trump backed down and withdrew his nomination of Acting Attorney General and (Former?) Trump Personal Attorney Todd Blanche to become the permanent AG.

Things got dramatic Wednesday when Blanche got shut out of a meeting with holdout Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) while survivors of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein showed up at Cornyn’s office to oppose Blanche.

On Wednesday evening, Sen. Chuck Grassley announced he was canceling a vote on Blanche’s nomination in the Judiciary Committee, as Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) remained “no” votes over the IRS settlement.

Then, on Thursday morning, the other shoe dropped with an announcement on Truth Social that Trump tried to pretend wasn’t a defeat:

Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it! He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time. However, John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting. Remember, both Cornyn and Tillis voted for Merrick Garland, and others, too numerous to mention. I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The IRS settlement appears to be the sticking point, but it couldn’t have helped Blanche’s case when survivors showed up at Cornyn’s office and revealed new details about their meeting with Blanche.