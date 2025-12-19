Thank you Anand Giridharadas, BY GLENN KESSLER, Elise Labott, J Dziak, Dianne Mize, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Breaking News: Trump DOJ Misses Deadline to Release All Epstein Files with Tara Palmeri and Skye Perryman
Plus Jim calls out Trump for adding his name to the Kennedy Center.
Dec 19, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tara Palmeri
Writes The Red Letter Subscribe
Recent Episodes