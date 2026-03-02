The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show

BREAKING NEWS: WAR IN MIDDLE EAST. MY DISCUSSION WITH "POLITICS GIRL" LEIGH MCGOWAN, ALEX MARQUARDT AND ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Alexander Marquardt's avatar
Leigh McGowan's avatar
Jim Acosta, Alexander Marquardt, and Leigh McGowan
Mar 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Reda Rountree (she/her), Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Abby Marin, Mandy Ohman, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Alexander Marquardt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture