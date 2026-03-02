Thank you Reda Rountree (she/her), Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Abby Marin, Mandy Ohman, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Alexander Marquardt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
BREAKING NEWS: WAR IN MIDDLE EAST. MY DISCUSSION WITH "POLITICS GIRL" LEIGH MCGOWAN, ALEX MARQUARDT AND ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Mar 02, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes