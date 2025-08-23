The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
71
154

BREAKING TONIGHT - Arming National Guard in DC, Searching John Bolton's House, and the picture of Putin in Trump's hands. Heather Cox Richardson Michael Fanone and Larry Sabato join the show.

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Michael Fanone's avatar
Larry Sabato's avatar
Heather Cox Richardson's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Michael Fanone
,
Larry Sabato
, and
Heather Cox Richardson
Aug 23, 2025
71
154
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Scott Dworkin
,
Steven Beschloss
,
Lev Parnas
,
Lauren Streicher MD
,
Lisa Gonzalez
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Heather Cox Richardson
and
Michael Fanone
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture