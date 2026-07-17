BREAKING: Trump DHS Chief Threatens State Officials With 'Prison Time' Hours After Trump Election Lies Speech
Naked Intimidation.
Hours after Donald Trump’s lie-riddled “election security” speech, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin threatened state election officials with “prison time” if they don’t cooperate with a new security scheme and the administration decides there was fraud committed.
The threat came in response to a Daily Caller reporter who noted that Trump’s speech may have actually served to depress turnout in the midterms: