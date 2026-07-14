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Judy L Chucker's avatar
Judy L Chucker
7h

Mazel tov, E. Jean. It’s about time.

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BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
7h

Wanna bet she gets audited by the IRS?

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