Writer E. Jean Carroll — the woman whom Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled was raped by Trump "as many people commonly understand the word” — has now been paid the first of two judgments with interest.

According to a notation in the court record, Carroll’s attorneys were paid out the full amount of the defamation and sexual abuse judgment, plus interest, via electronic funds transfer through the Court Registry Investment System (CRIS):

CASHIERS OFFICE CRIS DISBURSEMENT as per 241 Order on Motion for Disbursement of Funds, dated 07/08/2026, from Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, on 07/09/2026 disbursed to pay KAPLAN MARTIN LLP $5,625,005.48 EFT No. 2105280 dated 07/13/2026.(bwi)

The payment follows an order by Judge Kaplan last week.

The “sexual abuse” finding was the result of New York State definitions under the law, but the record reflects the judge’s position that this was a rape as the word is commonly understood.

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that,” Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in one motion in the case.