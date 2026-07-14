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Marliss Desens's avatar
Marliss Desens
7h

The judge in at least one court case is going to be very interested in how a Grand Jury returned an indictment.

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
8h

"HE" lies as he speaks all the time. Or should I say "HE" makes things up all the time or maybe both.

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