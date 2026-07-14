As we noted in this morning’s JAMM, Trump ranted about the Reflecting Pool on Monday in a pair of zillion-word Truth Social posts.

He claimed, among other things, that a nearly thousand-foot gash was cut into the lining, and that “Vandals” caused the algae:

We drained the beautiful “Reflecting Pool” today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago. We wanted to wait until after the July 4th Weekend. The slashes were 300 yards long, and the floor of the pool was cut and then pulled upward, with great force, by these thugs… ABC Fake News and its shaky anchor, David Muir, said that the Reflecting Pool was drained to address Peeling Paint (there is no paint, it was slashed with a knife, or box cutter, high grade colored waterproofing liner - it was VANDALISM!) and Algae Blooms (also caused by Vandals, but removed long ago!)

While we were sorely tempted to take Trump’s word for it, Jim decided to head down there and see for himself. The Reflecting Pool is drained, but…

JIM ACOSTA: Well, there’s one person in particular who’s going to look really stupid now that the Reflecting Pool has been drained down at the National Mall. There are no signs of any slashes or a 350-foot gash down the middle of the reflecting pool, as Donald Trump has been lying about. There are signs of a shoddy paint job that was done down here. You can see some of the splotchy paint marks up and down the bottom of this Reflecting Pool, but nothing like he has been talking about over the last several weeks. If anything, you see what looks like a very long drainage trench that runs down the middle of the reflecting pool, but again, no major signs of any kind of vandalism approaching anything that Donald Trump has been talking about. He owes a lot of people an apology, especially those who have been arrested in all of this. The person who is responsible for the bad work down here is Donald Trump.

Missed it by that much!

Join us this afternoon to hear more about Jim’s visit to the besieged wate feature, along with special guest California AG Rob Bonta to talk about his lawsuit against the Paramount-WBD merger.