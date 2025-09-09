Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
BREAKING: White House Lies about Epstein Birthday Book Revelations. Top Dem on Oversight Committee Rep. Robert Garcia & Rep. Jared Moskowitz join Jim to discuss.
Plus Jim asks why Trump wasn't an FBI informant in Epstein scandal, as he should have been.
Sep 09, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes