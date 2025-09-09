The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

BREAKING: White House Lies about Epstein Birthday Book Revelations. Top Dem on Oversight Committee Rep. Robert Garcia & Rep. Jared Moskowitz join Jim to discuss.

Plus Jim asks why Trump wasn't an FBI informant in Epstein scandal, as he should have been.
Sep 09, 2025
