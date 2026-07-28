Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
Brian Tyler Cohen & Jim Acosta On The Future Of Democracy & What Democrats Can Do When They Have the Gavel
While Jim is away, we are playing a few of our favorite segments. Be sure to like & subscribe!
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes