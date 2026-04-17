Thank you Grounded Podcast, Cat: Poli-Psych, Iulia Huiu, The Alfalfa Mail, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brian Tyler Cohen and Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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BRIAN TYLER COHEN AND STEVE SCHMIDT FRIDAY!
Plus Jim calls out David Ellison for planning to host a White House Correspondents Dinner Party in celebration of the First Amendment and the Trump White House. Gimme a break!
Apr 17, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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