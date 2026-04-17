The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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BRIAN TYLER COHEN AND STEVE SCHMIDT FRIDAY!

Plus Jim calls out David Ellison for planning to host a White House Correspondents Dinner Party in celebration of the First Amendment and the Trump White House. Gimme a break!
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Jim Acosta, Brian Tyler Cohen, and Steve Schmidt
Apr 17, 2026

Thank you Grounded Podcast, Cat: Poli-Psych, Iulia Huiu, The Alfalfa Mail, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brian Tyler Cohen and Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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