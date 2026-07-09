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Brian Tyler Cohen, Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky
Plus Jim checks out Trump's new vanity project on the columns at the White House
Jul 09, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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