The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Brian Tyler Cohen, Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky

Plus Jim checks out Trump's new vanity project on the columns at the White House
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Jim Acosta, Brian Tyler Cohen, Julie Roginsky, and Gretchen Carlson
Jul 09, 2026

Thank you God, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Debbie Hupp, Christina Reamy, Susan Shofer, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brian Tyler Cohen! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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