Thank you Abigail Thomas, Dianne Mize, Cat Poli-Pych, Reda Rountree (she/her), Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into my live video with Decoding Fox News! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Brian Tyler Cohen on Lifting up Independent Media and Fox Gaslights after Trump's Gaffes with Juliet Jeske of Decoding Fox News
Jim and Brian talk about the importance of a thriving independent media.
Jan 23, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brian Tyler Cohen
Writes Brian Tyler Cohen Subscribe
Decoding Fox News
Writes Decoding Fox News Subscribe
Recent Episodes