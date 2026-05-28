Last night felt like the 4th of July in the nation’s capital. Even the pouring rain could not stop Bruce Springsteen, at 76 years old, from delivering some serious patriotic pyrotechnics. “The Boss” fired off one rhetorical cannon blast after another, aimed directly at one… person.

“You want to talk about snowflakes? We have a president who can’t handle the truth,” he shouted to the crowd during the Springsteen & E Street Band’s “Land of Hope and Dreams” concert at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

“Let ‘em hear you in the fuckin’ White House,” he said at another point during the show, drawing a massive, booming roar from the crowd.

Yes, there were fireworks and Springsteen fans responded by booing the president of the United States. But, throughout this unforgettable night of music and protest, they were also yelling, “Bruuuuuuce!”

Springsteen in D.C. Photo by Jim Acosta

Oh, and he also sang the classics.

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The band kicked off its tour in Minneapolis earlier this year in response to the brutal killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal authorities during the Trump administration’s heinous immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities. As the rain intensified, Springsteen showered praise on Minnesota for its collective, civic resistance.

“Well, they picked the wrong town. The power and solidarity of the people of Minnesota was an inspiration to the entire country. They stood shoulder to shoulder for their neighbors. Their strength and their commitment told us that this was still America,” Springsteen said as paused the concert to deliver what felt like a sermon. “The gestapo tactics of this president and this administration will not stand here.”

Springsteen then called out Good and Pretti by name and scolded the administration for shielding their killers from accountability.

“Renee Good, mother of three, brutally murdered. Alex Pretti, VA nurse, executed by ICE and left to die in the street without even the decency of our lawless government investigating their deaths. Nothing. They did nothing. Nothing,” Springsteen added, as concert-goers raised their hands.

Images of Pretti and Good on display at Springsteen concert. Photo by Jim Acosta

The show was a sustained and thorough takedown of Trump’s violent and corrupt second term in office. Springsteen railed against the growing scandal surrounding the administration’s use of private prisons to warehouse migrants swept up in Trump’s mass deportation operation.

“There are immigrants being held in for-profit detention centers around the country,” the famous son of New Jersey said, pointing to the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in his home state.

Springsteen also blasted the Justice Department’s creation of a $1.776 billion slush fund to reward Trump allies for their cries of government weaponization, noting that millions could go to the criminals who beat up police officers at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

“This is an American outrage and this is happening now,” Springsteen exclaimed. “Our Justice Department has completely abdicated its independence and takes its marching orders directly from a corrupt White House,” he said.

Springsteen & E Street Band. Photo by Jim Acosta

The night felt like a flashback to the bygone era of protest songs during the Vietnam War. And there is more to come. During the show, Springsteen announced that the Band will join other rock legends, such as the Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews Band, Dropkick Murphys, and Tom Morello, for another protest concert just outside D.C., in October, a few weeks before the midterm elections.

For weary Washingtonians, who are sickened by Trump’s continuing assaults on the nation’s capital, from his tearing down of the East Room of the White House for a ridiculous ballroom project to the offensive slapping of his name on the Kennedy Center (not to mention his attacks on the rule of law and so on), it was an evening for both catharsis and courage. As the rain drenched the crowd, tears flowed and fists were raised toward the sky. When the show neared the end and the band greeted the audience, just before an encore of “Born to Run” and “Dancing in the Dark,” there was one thought that ran through this reporter’s mind…

The Band says goodnight to D.C.

We need more of this, America. More artists, journalists, and political leaders must come out, follow Springsteen’s lead, and say what needs to be said. Too many have remained silent. As Springsteen reminded all of us in D.C. last night, “dissent is patriotic.” Resistance is not a dirty word. Yes, he is “The Boss.” And, Springsteen is putting us all to work, to save this democracy.

“Cause, tramps like us, baby, we were born to runnnnn.”