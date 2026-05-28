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Kyle's avatar
Kyle
1h

well done! Both you and Bruce!

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Nellie's avatar
Nellie
1h

Loved this! So happy you’re no longer with CNN! You and Rachel Maddow are the best! Thank you!

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