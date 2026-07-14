Thank you Montana Independent News, Rebecca Gummere, Andy Collen, Frank Carey, Claire Ranieri, and many others for tuning into my live video with Olivia of Troye! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Blocking the Paramount Merger and Olivia Troye on ICE Killings
Plus Jim reports on the latest from the reflecting pool where he saw no giant gashes.
Jul 14, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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