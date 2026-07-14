The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Blocking the Paramount Merger and Olivia Troye on ICE Killings

Plus Jim reports on the latest from the reflecting pool where he saw no giant gashes.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
AG Rob Bonta's avatar
Jim Acosta, Olivia of Troye, and AG Rob Bonta
Jul 14, 2026

Thank you Montana Independent News, Rebecca Gummere, Andy Collen, Frank Carey, Claire Ranieri, and many others for tuning into my live video with Olivia of Troye! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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