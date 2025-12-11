Thanks everybody for watching today! I was really inspired by this Chicago family that went out and documented ICE abuses in their city.
Chicago Teens Ben and Sam Who Track ICE plus Epstein Survivor Attorney Arick Fudali
Plus Jim calls out Karoline Leavitt for saying Trump's bruises due to hand shaking.
Dec 11, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
