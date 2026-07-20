Donald Trump once again decided to insert himself ito a championship event — and it went exactly as expected.

Hot off of getting jeered at the Knicks’ only playoff loss, Trump traveled to New York and New Jersey this weekend to attend a FIFA reception and the World Cup Final in East Rutherford, NJ.

In New York, pool reports from HuffPo’s S.V. Dáte noted at least three instances of middle fingers as Trump attended a FIFA reception:

From: S.V. Dáte

Sent: Friday, July 17, 2026 4:01 PM

Subject: WH travel pool report 6 — Trump Tower



The president’s motorcade arrived at Trump Tower at 1559, where he is to give remarks at a FIFA World Cup reception.



Trip uneventful. Streets lined with bike rack barricades and people watching with phones held up. At least one gentleman saluted us with a raised middle finger. From: S.V. Dáte

Sent: Friday, July 17, 2026 6:52 PM

Subject: WH travel pool report 13 - Marine 1 departure



The motorcade arrived at the East River helipad at 1844 after a quick run down a closed off FDR Drive.



Again crowds on surface streets holding phones, presumably taping video. On the highway part passed a man and a woman offering double fingers, each.

Another pair of pool reports noted