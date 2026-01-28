The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Coffee with The Contrarians and Jim Acosta

A recording from Jim Acosta and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jim Acosta, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jan 28, 2026
Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture