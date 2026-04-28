The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Comey Indicted Again? Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson Discuss.

Plus Jim hears from citizens in Hagerstown, Maryland fighting to stop an ICE detention warehouse in their community.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Rick Wilson's avatar
Molly Jong-Fast's avatar
Jim Acosta, Rick Wilson, and Molly Jong-Fast
Apr 28, 2026

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Christina Beck, Carol Johnston, Marissa Levine, The Alfalfa Mail, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rick Wilson! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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