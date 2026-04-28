Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Christina Beck, Carol Johnston, Marissa Levine, The Alfalfa Mail, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rick Wilson! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Comey Indicted Again? Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson Discuss.
Plus Jim hears from citizens in Hagerstown, Maryland fighting to stop an ICE detention warehouse in their community.
Apr 28, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes