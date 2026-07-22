Roast comic Whitney Cummings said that two Trump jokes were cut from her set for the Bill Maher Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize special — one by her and one that made it into the special.

Cummings revealed both jokes in the July 3 episode of her Good For You podcast, and said the latter joke was still “in the special.”

But this week, she said the second joke was taken out of the broadcast, and explained why: