The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Congressman Jamie Raskin, Harry Dunn and Council on Foreign Relations President Michael Froman

Plus Jim says "heel no" to the shoes Trump is forcing his cabinet members to wear. Talk about selling your soles.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Harry Dunn's avatar
Jim Acosta and Harry Dunn
Mar 11, 2026

Thank you Lisa Gonzalez, Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Ramona Grigg, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture