The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Congressman Robert Garcia, Dr. Jessica Knurick, Tara Setmayer and James Carville

Plus Jim breaks the news on Melania denying any ties to Epstein.
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Jim Acosta, Jessica Knurick, PhD, RDN, Tara Palmeri, and 2 others
Apr 09, 2026

Thank you Julian Zelizer, Julie Bogart, J Dziak, Cat: Poli-Psych, Reda Rountree (she/her), and many others for tuning into my live video with Jessica Knurick, PhD, RDN! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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