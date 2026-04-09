Thank you Julian Zelizer, Julie Bogart, J Dziak, Cat: Poli-Psych, Reda Rountree (she/her), and many others for tuning into my live video with Jessica Knurick, PhD, RDN! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Congressman Robert Garcia, Dr. Jessica Knurick, Tara Setmayer and James Carville
Plus Jim breaks the news on Melania denying any ties to Epstein.
Jim Acosta, Jessica Knurick, PhD, RDN, Tara Palmeri, and 2 others
Apr 09, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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