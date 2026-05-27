The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Could Texas Go Blue? My Discussion with Under the Desk News Star V Spehar and Maria Teresa Kumar

Plus Jim checks out the UFC cage match Trump is staging on the grounds of the White House for his birthday.
Jim Acosta's avatar
V Spehar's avatar
Maria Teresa Kumar's avatar
Jim Acosta, V Spehar, and Maria Teresa Kumar
May 27, 2026

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