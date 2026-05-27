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Could Texas Go Blue? My Discussion with Under the Desk News Star V Spehar and Maria Teresa Kumar
Plus Jim checks out the UFC cage match Trump is staging on the grounds of the White House for his birthday.
May 27, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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