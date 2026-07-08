Cringe Alert: Reporter Destroys Trump-Appeasing NATO Chief To His Face In Front of Entire World
It's Never Good When You're Asked What Happened To Your 'Self-Respect'
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte got his entire ass handed to him over Trump at his NATO-capping press conference — and Trump wasn’t even there.
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But the coup de grace was Danish reporter Rasmus Svaneborg of Ritzau asking Rutte how he can sit there while Trump clowns him and the world:
RASMUS SVANEBORG: Mark, you sit next to Donald Trump in moments when he talks about conquering Greenland, talks about lashing out at allies like Spain, starting trade wars — things that it doesn’t seem like the old Mark Rutte would approve of. Does this have any effect on your self-respect when you sit like that and say nothing?
MARK RUTTE: (Answer that does not include information about his self-respect)
OOF.
Rasmus Svaneborg said out loud, to Mark Rutte's face, what most of the world is thinking watching him sit like a potted plant while Trump attacks HIS and our NATO allies. Bravo, Rasmus!!
It's about damn time! BRAVO to RASMUS SVANEBORG - he said publically what all of us are saying every day - waiting for corporate media and the pundants on cable news to say it! Rutte continues to be an ass-kisser! What a joke he is. He doesn't understand that The Felon would walk all over him given any and all chances.