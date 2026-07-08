The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
9h

Rasmus Svaneborg said out loud, to Mark Rutte's face, what most of the world is thinking watching him sit like a potted plant while Trump attacks HIS and our NATO allies. Bravo, Rasmus!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
9hEdited

It's about damn time! BRAVO to RASMUS SVANEBORG - he said publically what all of us are saying every day - waiting for corporate media and the pundants on cable news to say it! Rutte continues to be an ass-kisser! What a joke he is. He doesn't understand that The Felon would walk all over him given any and all chances.

Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture