NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte got his entire ass handed to him over Trump at his NATO-capping press conference — and Trump wasn’t even there.

But the coup de grace was Danish reporter Rasmus Svaneborg of Ritzau asking Rutte how he can sit there while Trump clowns him and the world:

RASMUS SVANEBORG: Mark, you sit next to Donald Trump in moments when he talks about conquering Greenland, talks about lashing out at allies like Spain, starting trade wars — things that it doesn’t seem like the old Mark Rutte would approve of. Does this have any effect on your self-respect when you sit like that and say nothing? MARK RUTTE: (Answer that does not include information about his self-respect)

OOF.