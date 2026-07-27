Daniel Dale Crashes CNN WHCD Coverage Live To Roast Trump Lies
'Not Trying To Be Funny...'
After several months of absences or infrequent appearances on CNN’s air, Daniel Dale made several appearances over the past few days, including a drop-by during CNN’s live coverage of the White House Correspondents’ Association’s do-over WHC Dinner on Friday.
Dale popped up right before the speeches began to preview some of the topics Trump might lie about, and it was, to paraphrase Dale, all of them Katie: