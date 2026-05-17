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Sheila's avatar
Sheila
2h

No sh*t!! I knew this was going to happen. We need to be ready to fight this, but how????? Maybe Congress does need to impeach him now!!! ASAP!! But then Vance will take over!! What a mess!! Thank you Justice John Roberts. It’s clear you need to be impeached!!!!!!!

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Pamela Beckford's avatar
Pamela Beckford
2h

We need to vote in astounding numbers. Irrefutable numbers.

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