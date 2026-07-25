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Sue Dorfman's avatar
Sue Dorfman
7h

I was so disappointed when the group that exposed trumpies ties to Epstein, actually shook hands with him. I could not believe no one walked out during his childish tirade. He is despicable.

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Gary Morris's avatar
Gary Morris
7h

If you are silent you are compliant what a shame

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