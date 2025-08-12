Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with , , and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Democracy warrior David Pepper on Trump cheating to keep GOP in power and Doctor Rob Davidson on RFK Jr's anti-vax nuttiness. Plus Tommy Christopher on WH press corps.
Jim says the time for complacency is over as Trump goes authoritarian.
Aug 12, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Pepper
Writes Pepperspectives Subscribe
Paging America
Writes Paging America Subscribe
Tommy Christopher
Writes Tommy Christopher Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post