Democracy warrior David Pepper on Trump cheating to keep GOP in power and Doctor Rob Davidson on RFK Jr's anti-vax nuttiness. Plus Tommy Christopher on WH press corps.

Jim says the time for complacency is over as Trump goes authoritarian.
Jim Acosta
,
David Pepper
,
Paging America
, and
Tommy Christopher
Aug 12, 2025
9
48
