Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) is not pulling punches as she demands that First Son Barron Trump be hauled before Congress to testify about Trump connections with Andrew Tate.

We’ve been following developments and resurfacing disturbing connections to Donald Trump and his family since the arrests of Andrew and Tristan Tate last week, while Tate has been complaining loudly on social media and Trump officials are being harassed about the case.

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One of those connections is to Barron, about whom Andrew Tate has repeatedly boasted a personal relationship.

Rep. Ansari sent a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) last week demanding he subpoena Barron:

The Committee must learn from Barron Trump about his knowledge of the Tate brothers’ crimes, if he had any involvement whatsoever, and if he communicated with members of his father’s administration or the President himself regarding their legal proceedings.

Ansari has also been making the rounds explaining her reason for targeting Barron Trump, as she did this weekend with Jack Cocchiarella: