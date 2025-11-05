The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

DEMS WIN BIG!!! Our Special Coverage of Election Night in America

Mike Fanone, Olivia Troye and Norm Eisen discuss Democrats' big night in first voter revolt against Trump.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
Michael Fanone's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Olivia of Troye
,
Michael Fanone
, and
Norman Eisen
Nov 05, 2025

Thank you

The National Parks Experience
,
Abigail Thomas
,
Cristina Garcia
,
Julie Tallard Johnson
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Norman Eisen
,
Michael Fanone
, and
Olivia of Troye
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture