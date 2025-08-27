The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
60
110

"Dictator" Trump with Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson

Jim asks if Trump wants to act like a dictator, he can order the release of the Epstein files.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Rick Wilson's avatar
Molly Jong-Fast's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Rick Wilson
, and
Molly Jong-Fast
Aug 27, 2025
60
110
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Laura Belin
,
Dianne Mize
,
The Red Lipstick Forum
,
Caro Henry
,
Georgia Patrick
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture