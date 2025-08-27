Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
"Dictator" Trump with Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson
Jim asks if Trump wants to act like a dictator, he can order the release of the Epstein files.
Aug 27, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Molly Jong-Fast
Writes Molly Jong-Fast Subscribe
Rick Wilson
Recent Episodes
Share this post