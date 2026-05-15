The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Don Lemon on CBS in Distress and Ezra Levin on The Fight for Voting Rights in America

Plus Jim pays tribute to Stephen Colbert who's stint as Late Show host is coming to an end.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Don Lemon's avatar
Ezra Levin's avatar
Jim Acosta, Don Lemon, and Ezra Levin
May 15, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Dani Smart, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Regina Leeds, Grace Alexandra Hayden, and many others for tuning into my live video with Don Lemon! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture