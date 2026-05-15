Thank you Ellie Leonard, Dani Smart, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Regina Leeds, Grace Alexandra Hayden, and many others for tuning into my live video with Don Lemon! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Don Lemon on CBS in Distress and Ezra Levin on The Fight for Voting Rights in America
Plus Jim pays tribute to Stephen Colbert who's stint as Late Show host is coming to an end.
Jim Acosta, Don Lemon, and Ezra Levin
May 15, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes