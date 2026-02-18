Thank you Kelli Pryor, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Mc Nelly Torres, Amy McGrath, Lisa N. Peterson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Paging America! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
DON LEMON, SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN & PAGING AMERICA'S DR. ROB DAVIDSON
Plus Jim warns that Trump's detention centers are coming to a community near you.
Feb 18, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Lemon
Writes The Don Lemon Show Subscribe
Recent Episodes