Donald Trump’s namesake First Son was caught on tape calling accused sex criminal Andrew Tate “Buddy” and defending him in a newly unearthed clip from a 2024 livestream.

This week, MAGA influencers and accused sex criminals Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals on 59 charges in the United Kingdom.

On Monday, we covered some of the stunning connections between the Tates and Trump/MAGA figures — including a gushing Alina Habba clip that must be seen to be believed.

Andrew Tate is a self-professed “misogynist” and influencer who was arrested in Romania in 2023 on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime, and again in 2024 on suspicion of rape and sex trafficking from a years-old UK incident — charges Tate denies.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were permitted to leave Romania last year not long after Trump envoy Ric Grennell broached the case in discussions with Romanian officials.

On Tuesday, we explored a deep dive into the Tates’ connections to Trumpworld and a disturbing text in which Andrew Tate said the Trump administration was hooking him up.

Tate has also bragged about having personal contact with Barron Trump, the youngest Trump First Son.

And in a newly-unearthed clip from a June 11, 2024 X livestream, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tate share the virtual stage and bro out over Tate’s legal woes: