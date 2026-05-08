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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
3h

This guy is puke-worthy.

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Mary C. McCarthy's avatar
Mary C. McCarthy
3h

Good analysis. Tucker,and elitist, bloviates all the way to the bank. He is dangerous as is Trump. Beware of Dogs.

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