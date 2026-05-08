Come on, everybody. Don’t be one of Tucker’s suckers. Yes, Carlson came out and trashed Donald Trump over the Iran War. But, here’s the thing. He’s playing you. And what’s worse? After reading about and then actually sitting through Carlson’s interview with the New York Times, I feel like I am watching the early stages of Trump’s rise to power all over again.

Courtesy: New York Times

It goes without saying the former Fox News host turned podcaster is a dangerous liar and racist who is obviously testing the waters for a presidential run in 2028. And, right on cue, some in the national news media are providing a platform to Carlson, which, I’m sorry, is a terrible idea. Don’t fall for the anti-war catnip. Tucker knows exactly what he is doing. And it is high time that Americans remind themselves of Carlson’s ridiculously heinous track record, which is that of a decade-long Trump propagandist, rabid conspiracy theorist, and prolific purveyor of white nationalist extremism.

Tucker Carlson spreading lies about January 6th on his Fox News program.

Last month, Carlson announced he was distancing himself from Trump after the president’s un-Christian Easter Day “Truth Social” post that warned Iran to "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump then punctuated that repugnant message by mocking Islam, adding, “Praise be to Allah.” After years of laughing off Trump’s ugly, bombastic behavior, Tucker suddenly tore Trump a new one on his program the following day.

“How dare you speak that way on Easter morning to the country?” Carlson said to his audience. “Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning.”

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That apparently was enough to prompt the New York Times to send their very capable reporter, Lulu Garcia-Navarro, all the way up to Maine to conduct a more than one-hour interview with Carslon at his home. To be clear, Garcia-Navarro pushed back on Carlson a number of times during the interview, most notably on the far-right pundit’s decision to sit down with white supremacist podcaster Nick Fuentes. Carlson said he regretted speaking with Fuentes, because “it added to the distraction.” Doesn’t sound very regretful, does it? Even then, it took Carlson a while to acknowledge his mistake.

“Okay, I’m naughty for talking to Fuentes,” Carlson initially said to the Times, poking fun at himself.

Carlson then appeared to brush off concerns about platforming an avowed racist and anti-semitic Holocaust denier, dismissing Fuentes as somebody who had “said naughty things about this, that or the other thing.”

For his part, Fuentes seems to be relishing the controversy and questioning whether Carlson actually believes what he told the Times.

“Tucker invited me to dinner and interviewed me. Very friendly. The next day, he texted that it was really interesting and he enjoyed it,” Fuentes tweeted on X. “Ever since then he has been going around telling people it was all a ruse to ‘expose me’ & that he regrets it. What kind of person does that?”

It is no wonder that Fuentes is confused. Carlson has spent much of his career pushing some of the most vile and racially-loaded propaganda ever uttered on American television. From his perch as an anchor on Fox News, Carlson promoted the so-called “great replacement theory,” which alleged that Democrats backed an open-borders immigration policy for the purposes of flooding the U.S. with migrants who would, one day, overwhelm white voters in terms of political influence. Back then, the Times, to its credit, published an elaborate, multimedia investigation into Carlson’s extreme views. It’s great. Take a look: Tucker’s Great Replacement Theory

As Carlson explained to his viewers on an almost nightly basis, immigrants were being imported from the Third World to replace white Americans with “obedient voters.” Yes, his views echoed those of anti-immigration zealots online. But they also practically mirrored the xenophobic monologues delivered by influential Trump administration officials like Stephen Miller and, of course, the president himself. Naturally, over time, Carlson, grew close to Trump and members of the First Family.

Sadly, the Times interview largely ignored Carlson’s openly hostile views toward immigrants. Though the subject was mentioned just enough for Carlson to insist that America’s borders must be closed immediately.

“You have to shut down immigration right now,” Carlson said.

Carlson then voluntarily drifted into the kind of white, male grievance politics that helped deliver the presidency to Trump. It is worth noting Carlson had much to say on this subject.

“There’s been an enormous amount — particularly in The New York Times, but not just — of anti-white hate, which is totally normalized across the American media,” Carlson told the Times. “Whiteness is bad, white supremacy is evil. Every other kind of ethnic awareness is great and celebrated, but white ethnic awareness is Nazism, etc. This absurd and pretty malicious double standard.” Carlson interview with NYT

Yes, Tucker, white supremacy is evil. But don’t worry. Carlson maintained that he would, in fact, fess up, if he were a Nazi.

“I’m not (a Nazi). I would admit it,” Carlson told the Times.

Unfortunately, it appears, the Times also passed up an opportunity to press Carlson on his championing of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Nowhere in the Times transcript does it mention that Carlson, as a host on Fox, repeatedly peddled the bogus conspiracy theory that Trump was somehow cheated out of winning a second, consecutive term in office, as well as the unquestionably insane claim that the January 6th attack on the Capitol was a “false flag” operation. It was a glaring omission, given the litany of lies Carlson amplified about the 2020 election.

“It is clear the 2020 election was a grave betrayal of American democracy,” Carlson said during one of his broadcasts at the time. Tucker on 2020 election

Garcia-Navarro devoted much of her interview with Carlson to arguably the biggest story of the year - Trump’s disastrous and costly war with Iran. Because of that, Carlson made some buzzy comments that Trump was essentially goaded into the conflict by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“My strong impression was that Trump was more a hostage than a sovereign decision-maker in this,” Carlson said.

Therein lies the catnip. Carlson, like Trump, understands how to play the media, garner clickbait headlines, and drive a narrative. But, by now, reporters need to see the warning signs, especially after a decade of covering Trump. There is no question Carlson is an entertaining interview prospect for any political journalist. After all, the conservative podcaster once extolled the virtues of testicle tanning, as part of his occasional obsession of rescuing men from - checks notes - our male-dominated society? Oh right, the cries of white male grievance again. Or as that wailing sounds to Tucker, cha-ching! Tucker on Testicle Tanning?

Carlson’s ‘testicle-tanning” segment

But here’s the problem for the legacy media. Sometimes, like Trump, Tucker just says crazy things. That content can sell subscriptions, catch eyeballs and so on. Tucker all but admitted to the Times that he just makes stuff up. Sound familiar?

“You know I have a lot of thoughts and theories about things which you know may or may not be rooted in reality,” Carlson conceded to the Times. “So I hesitate to spring any of my theories on you because they are probably insane.”

Yeah, I did that.

Back on my old show on CNN, I used to describe Fox News as “the bullshit factory.” I once dubbed Carlson as that factory’s “employee of the year.” For this, it may be tempting to dismiss Carlson as merely a provocateur with little chance of becoming elected to much of anything. That would be a mistake. As I said in my note on Substack last weekend, Carlson is not actually repudiatingTrump. He is not suddenly somebody who embraces a democratic, multi-cultural America. Which is this nation’s only future. He wants to distance himself from Trump to make way for his own political ambitions. This applies to all the other MAGA grifters who latched on to Trump and now see their empires crumbling.

Like Trump, Tucker has a way with the MAGA audience. Not “spellbinding,” as Carlson described the president’s pull with his base. Still, Tucker can be funny. Witness his remark about Ted Cruz and how, if you saw the senator in the men’s room, you would leave and just “hold it.”

But don’t become one of Tucker’s suckers. Carlson did not make this break with Trump after he pardoned the Jan. 6th criminals who stormed the Capitol. He continued his alliance with Trump despite ICE atrocities in Minneapolis and other parts of the country. The last thing the press should do is treat Carlson to glossy profile pieces without a deep dive into his extreme record. That’s what the media did with Trump and look where we ended up. Next to Trump, Carlson is perhaps the most dangerous figure on the American far-right today. Yes, Carlson’s recent condemnation of Trump should serve as something of an epiphany. Not for him. For us. There is no way Tucker somehow recognizes the errors of his ways. He has not seen the light. He’s probably just tanning his balls again.