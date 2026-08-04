One of the most dispiriting themes in American politics was on display Monday (as it is nearly every day) when Donald Trump expelled a series of verbal feces, any one of which would have had President Joe Biden hounded from office.

As Jim Acosta likes to say, Monday was a day ending in “Y", which meant it was a day that featured an insane rambling Trump photo op that would soon blend in with every other day that ends in “Y.”

It churned out lots of soundbites that made the news, but does anyone ven know what the event was about? Why were all those people there behind him, and what were all those reporters there to witness?

Ostensibly, it was a signing ceremony for an executive order, but it was really just an excuse for Trump to hold court in the way that cinematic psychos like King Joffrey or Caligula did.

And hold court he did, for nearly an hour, not just churning out the kinds of gaffes that used to be fatal, but entire genres of gaffes. For those of us who watched President Joe Biden get hounded from office or Hillary Clinton get Sonny Corleoned, each over laserlike focus on a single issue, it’s maddening.