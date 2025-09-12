The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Agent#99's avatar
Agent#99
8h

We have to remember that this was the same man who lost the 2020 election, then he left the WH in disgrace after the J6 insurrection, and never welcomed in the Bidens. It is partisan and despicable that a grown adult picks and chooses who to contact and who to ignore. As a teacher, I've seen this in school when one kid says to the other, "You're not my friend." This is WHO is living on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Erica's avatar
Erica
8h

Thank you Jim for being the voice of reason and calm during this turbulent time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture