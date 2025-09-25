The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
65
73

Early Warning Signs of Trump's Behavior with Billy Bush and Ryan Lizza on Trump's retribution campaign.

Jim weighs in on Trump's threat to fire federal workers during a government shutdown.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Billy Bush's avatar
Ryan Lizza's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Billy Bush
, and
Ryan Lizza
Sep 25, 2025
65
73
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Dr. Jennifer Freed
,
J Dziak
,
Dianne Mize
,
Mark
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Ryan Lizza
and
Billy Bush
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture