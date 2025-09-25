Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Early Warning Signs of Trump's Behavior with Billy Bush and Ryan Lizza on Trump's retribution campaign.
Jim weighs in on Trump's threat to fire federal workers during a government shutdown.
Sep 25, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Billy Bush
Ryan Lizza
Writes Telos News Subscribe
Recent Episodes