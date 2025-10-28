The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alynne Hanford's avatar
Alynne Hanford
9h

Mike Davis is despicable and disgusting! Shame on him! So much for “family values” 🤬 He, as well as the rest of Congress, should also lose their pay during the shutdown!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ellie Alive In 25's avatar
Ellie Alive In 25
8h

May I never be within spitting distance of Mike Davis.

My late daughter was on SNAP because she was disabled, and UNABLE to work, although she had worked from the time she was 18 until her illness struck.

I have a friend who is on SNAP. She's RETIRED, and WHITE (because I assume "ghetto" means Black), and in her 80s. I wonder what kind of a job he'd like her to do?

Republican politicians have no spines, no consciences, and no love for their fellow human beings. Their only concerns are Party, Power, and Pelf. All the rest is just schoolyard bullying of those who can't fight back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture