Landover, Maryland

Every Tuesday morning, in a largely abandoned shopping center in Maryland, just outside of Washington D.C., hundreds of furloughed federal workers line up for free groceries at a charity that is jointly run by a local ministry along with the Capital Area Food Bank. As several of these government employees reminded this reporter, they are supposed to be on the job, working on behalf of the American people, and earning a paycheck. But like too many people in this country these days, they are living month to month, struggling to keep up with the high cost of food. So, they waited in line for approximately four hours, in 50-degree weather, until it was their turn to fill their boxes with enough food to get by another week.

Food bank for furloughed federal workers in Maryland - Photo by Jim Acosta

Several of the people standing in line told me this was their first-ever trip to a food bank. Others declined to appear on-camera, out of fear of retaliation if and when they return to work.

“We want to be at work,” one woman told me. “We want to get our paychecks. We want to feed our families. We want to keep a roof over our heads,” she continued.

But as this nation barrels into the 2026 midterm cycle, some in MAGA appear to have settled on a message to working-class Americans who are still paying their taxes, trying to play by the rules, and yet scrambling to keep up with the soaring costs of living in the U.S. It’s worse than “let them eat cake.” One high-profile MAGA figure recently put it this way: “get off your fat, ghetto asses.” Yes, that happened.

That comment (see above) was what far-right crackpot and occasional Trump administration adviser, Mike Davis posted on X in response to a story reported in “The Hill” that found some 40 million low-income Americans may lose the food assistance they receive from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. As “The Hill” reports, the Trump Agriculture Department is warning it plans to halt billions of dollars of emergency funding for SNAP, formerly known as the federal food stamp program, should the current government shutdown continue past October 31. Approximately $5-6 billion dollars in federal funds have already been allocated by Congress to take care of SNAP recipients, if and when the government runs out of money. But the USDA is threatening to withhold that funding to coerce Democrats into buckling to GOP demands for reopening the government. That means food assistance for the working poor could slow to a trickle in a matter of days. SNAP Benefits Ending

Davis’s response, as heartless and, yes, racist as it sounds, is largely reflective of the attitude demonstrated by the Trump administration on a whole range of kitchen table issues that could make or break families heading into the holidays, as well as the 2026 Congressional elections.

“Get a job,” Davis posted. “Stop reproducing,” he added. “Change your shitty culture,” he continued.

Let’s look at the facts, Mike. According to the Food Research and Action Center, about 37 percent are white, 26 percent are black, 16 percent are latino. More to the point, SNAP recipients are often children and senior citizens, as well as people who are not able to work.

“Among those participating in the program, most are children, elderly persons, or individuals with a disability. In fact, 86 percent of all SNAP benefits go to households that include a child, elderly person, or person with disabilities,” FRAC writes on its website. Who Receives SNAP

To be fair, a few lonely voices in MAGA are waking up to the affordability crisis in America. Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been lighting up the administration over the soaring costs of living, all but accusing Donald Trump of betraying his base.

“Americans are getting decimated with high cost of living living and skyrocketing insurance costs,” the Georgia republican posted earlier this month.

Part of the backlash inside the base is due to Trump going full-blown “Evita” over Argentina, bailing out the South American nation to the tune of $20 billion. Add that to Trump’s half-baked scheme to boost Argentinian beef imports in response to red-hot steak and burger prices in the U.S, all because Trump is pals with Argentina’s ultra-conservative, and super-weird president, Javier Milei.

“Tell me how it’s America First to bailout a foreign country with $20 or even $40 BILLION taxpayer dollars,” she said on X.

Asked about the congresswoman’s criticism on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the Argentina bailout by claiming, “it is America first because we are supporting a U.S. ally.”

Tell that to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association which is calling out Trump’s plans, warning they could devastate its industry and put a key part of the nation’s food supply at risk.

“Argentina also has a history of foot-and-mouth disease, which, if brought to the United States, could decimate our domestic livestock production,” NCBA CEO Colin Woodall said in a statement.

“This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” Woodall added.

Filling up the cart is getting more expensive during this second Trump administration, despite the president’s promises to tamp down inflation during the 2024 campaign. According to the consumer price index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, groceries are an estimated 29% higher than they were prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Prices at the supermarket increased 0.6% between July and August, the biggest jump for groceries in three years. Grocery Prices Up

Add to that, Americans may be in for some sticker shock after a trip to the doctor’s office if the subsidies, or enhanced premium tax credits, that help needy patients acquire insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act expire. The Kaiser Family Foundation cautions that premium payments could double in 2026, if Congress fails to intervene.

Back at the food line in Landover, Maryland, one furloughed employee expressed frustration with members of Congress being paid during the shutdown while federal workers have to resort to camping out in the cold at food banks to survive.

“These politicians. If we don’t get paid, they shouldn’t get paid,” Jeanette told me, flabbergasted that members of Congress appear to be refusing to work toward a compromise. “Go back to work.”