The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
34
63

Epstein Birthday Book Released! With Wajahat Ali and Miles Taylor.

Plus Jim asks where is the outrage in the press over a White House correspondent being belittled by Trump.
Jim Acosta's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Miles Taylor's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
, and
Miles Taylor
Sep 08, 2025
34
63
Share
Transcript

Thank you

God
,
Brian J Karem
,
Kristin Lehrer
,
Abby Marin
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture