The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Epstein Survivor Hearing in West Palm Beach. Our Coverage with Tara Palmeri and Katie Phang

Plus Epstein survivors tell their story.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Tara Palmeri's avatar
Jim Acosta, Katie Phang, and Tara Palmeri
May 12, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Joyce Strong, J Dziak, Lyudmila and Daniel, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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