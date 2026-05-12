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Epstein Survivor Hearing in West Palm Beach. Our Coverage with Tara Palmeri and Katie Phang
Plus Epstein survivors tell their story.
May 12, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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