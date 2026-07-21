After a disastrous confirmation hearing, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Epstein survivors at the behest of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), hoping to secure Tillis’s vote.

The meeting was also a disaster, and in a scathing new letter, a group of survivors is urging Tillis and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) not to confirm Blanche.

The letter includes damning details about the meeting:

During Todd Blanche’s meeting with survivors, survivors asked direct questions about how these redaction failures happened and whether he would pursue the investigative leads that remain. Survivors received an hour of deflection, interruption and gaslighting. Todd Blanche showed no remorse for the horrific release of materials that exposed survivors’ identities and images. He also gave no indication that he believed there were investigative leads worth pursuing, or that he intended to seek accountability beyond Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

They concluded with a direct appeal to the senators’ sense of honor.

“Both of you have records of standing with survivors of human trafficking and sexual assault. A vote to confirm Todd Blanche would be a vote against those survivors,” the group wrote.

Here’s the full letter: