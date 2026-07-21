Epstein Survivors Blast Trump AG Pick Blanche In Blistering 'Vote No' Letter To Tillis
'Todd Blanche Showed No Remorse.'
After a disastrous confirmation hearing, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Epstein survivors at the behest of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), hoping to secure Tillis’s vote.
The meeting was also a disaster, and in a scathing new letter, a group of survivors is urging Tillis and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) not to confirm Blanche.
The letter includes damning details about the meeting:
During Todd Blanche’s meeting with survivors, survivors asked direct questions about how these redaction failures happened and whether he would pursue the investigative leads that remain. Survivors received an hour of deflection, interruption and gaslighting. Todd Blanche showed no remorse for the horrific release of materials that exposed survivors’ identities and images. He also gave no indication that he believed there were investigative leads worth pursuing, or that he intended to seek accountability beyond Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
They concluded with a direct appeal to the senators’ sense of honor.
“Both of you have records of standing with survivors of human trafficking and sexual assault. A vote to confirm Todd Blanche would be a vote against those survivors,” the group wrote.
Here’s the full letter:
**The Honorable Thom Tillis**
United States Senate
113 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
**The Honorable John Cornyn**
United States Senate
517 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Dear Senators,
We write to you as survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking operation to urge you to vote no on Todd Blanche’s confirmation as attorney general. We understand that both of you remain open to opposing his nomination, and we are asking you to stand with survivors of human trafficking and sexual assault at this critical moment.
Under Todd Blanche’s leadership, the Justice Department released survivors’ names, identifying information and images while the names of alleged abusers and enablers remained hidden. More than a thousand women and girls were abused, yet no one beyond Epstein and Maxwell has been prosecuted.
During Todd Blanche’s meeting with survivors, survivors asked direct questions about how these redaction failures happened and whether he would pursue the investigative leads that remain. Survivors received an hour of deflection, interruption and gaslighting. Todd Blanche showed no remorse for the horrific release of materials that exposed survivors’ identities and images. He also gave no indication that he believed there were investigative leads worth pursuing, or that he intended to seek accountability beyond Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Senator Tillis, when you urged Todd Blanche to meet with survivors, we believed you expected a serious and meaningful conversation. What occurred instead was a box-checking exercise arranged only after his confirmation was put at risk. Blanche’s willingness to sit in a room with us should not matter more than how he treated us once he was there.
Both of you have records of standing with survivors of human trafficking and sexual assault. A vote to confirm Todd Blanche would be a vote against those survivors. It would reward someone who has refused to take responsibility for the harm they’ve caused, failed to provide meaningful answers and shown no credible commitment to pursuing the full truth.
We urge you to vote no on Todd Blanche’s confirmation.
Sincerely,
Annie Farmer Jane Doe Jena-Lisa Jones Lara Blume McGee Michelle Licata
Ashley Rubright Jane Doe Jennifer Lisa Phillips Rachel Benavidez
Audra Lynn Jane Doe Jess Michaels Liz Stein Roza
Dani Bensky Jane Doe Joanna Harrison Marijke Chartouni Sharlene Rochard
Jane Doe Jane Doe Juliette Bryant Marina Lacerda Teresa J. Helm
Wendy Pesante
Thom Tillis has the chance to retire knowing he stopped a monster. He has shown a sense of decency since deciding not to run again. I hope he will make the right decision and make us North Carolinians proud!!
I hope that finally these Senators will find their balls or stiffen their spines as they have nothing to lose by voting no!