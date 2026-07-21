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Lee's avatar
Lee
3hEdited

Thom Tillis has the chance to retire knowing he stopped a monster. He has shown a sense of decency since deciding not to run again. I hope he will make the right decision and make us North Carolinians proud!!

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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
3h

I hope that finally these Senators will find their balls or stiffen their spines as they have nothing to lose by voting no!

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