Epstein survivor advocate Lauren Hersh told Jim Acosta that she and the survivors have reached out to three holdout senators for meetings about Trump AG pick Todd Blanche — and have already arranged two while the third is pending.

The Blanche saga took a predictable turn on Monday when Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) dropped their objections after Blanche offered them one signed fig leaf, and one unsigned fig leaf.

On Tuesday, Cornyn and Tillis joined 10 other Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance the nomination out of committee in a 12-10 party-line vote.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Cassidy (R-LA), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) were all still undecided about Blanche as of Tuesday, in a confirmation vote that will come down to these 3 people.

Collins has since come out as a “no” vote, but when Hersh joined Acosta on Tuesday’s show, she revealed that —