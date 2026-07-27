Erin Brockovich & Jim Acosta on the Surge of Data Centers & What That Means for Our Environment and Health While Jim's away we wanted to play a few of our favorite segments. Be sure to like and subscribe! Jim Acosta and Erin BrockovichJul 27, 2026∙ Paid3481474ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jim Acosta.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.A guest post byErin BrockovichEnvironmental Advocate. Author of Superman's Not Coming. Exposing injustice & lending my voice to those who don't have one since the '90s.Subscribe to Erin