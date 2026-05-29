The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Erin Brockovich on the Explosion of Data Centers Across America

Also, Jim catches up with Tommy Christopher on 60 Minutes turmoil plus some of the "musical acts" bailing on Trump's America 250 celebration.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Erin Brockovich's avatar
Tommy Christopher's avatar
Jim Acosta, Erin Brockovich, and Tommy Christopher
May 29, 2026

A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR: INCOGNI

Are you worried about your sensitive data lingering on the internet? I sure am. Have you ever searched for your personal information on Google or ChatGPT? You’d be shocked to find out what’s out there.

Your name, phone number, and home address are just the beginning. Information about your family members, health records, and financial accounts, could be vulnerable.

Incogni’s Unlimited plan puts you back in control of your online privacy, keeping you safer from harmful scams, identity theft, financial fraud, and other threats impacting your physical safety.

Use code JIMM55 today to get an exclusive 55% discount on unlimited removals from anywhere that exposes your data.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture