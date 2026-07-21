Cyclospora has been ravaging Americans and putting “explosive diarrhea” into the television news lexicon.

Despite an FDA admission that a “false positive” led them to blame Taylor Farms for the outbreak, the agency is still pointing the finger at the company.

On Monday’s show, Jim Acosta was joined by Peabody Award-winning medical journalist and contributor to NBC News and AtlanticLIVE Elizabeth Cohen, formerly a CNN colleague, to dig into the outbreak.

IM ACOSTA: Everybody’s talking about this. It’s been dubbed informally as “Trump Diarrhea,” but it has everything to do with this parasite, the cyclospora contamination of shredded iceberg lettuce that may or may not be the culprit in all of this.

But rather than listen to me babble on about this, we should have somebody who’s an actual expert in this kind of stuff. And so I wanna turn to my former colleague, Elizabeth Cohen.

…I’m sure you’ve been tracking this lettuce issue. And I mean, I’m freaked out. I’m a little worried about having a salad or lettuce on a sandwich. What do you think of this whole thing?

ELIZABETH COHEN: Well, first of all, Jim, it is so great to have this reunion with you. Yeah, we talked about diarrhea. Like, I mean, what a pleasure!

JIM ACOSTA: You’re welcome. I thought it would be the perfect occasion for a reunion.

ELIZABETH COHEN: I totally agree with you. I totally agreed with you.

So I completely understand your hesitation about lettuce. I have the same hesitation as well. You just never know.

Because, Jim, this is a big outbreak. I mean, cyclospora outbreaks happen nearly every summer, but this is really, really big one and they haven’t found the source yet.

So, chances are the lettuce that’s gonna be in your salad or wherever is going to be fine, but really you don’t. You don’t know.

And it’s easy enough to avoid lettuce, have a different kind of a vegetable salad, I suppose. But I get it, I get why you’re worried.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, I’m having my Brussels sprouts these days. I’m doing green beans or asparagus. I’m trying to do it in other ways because I don’t know, I’m, especially after COVID, I was a germaphobe before COVID even was in the lexicon. And then after COVID I still use Purell like a madman, even though that had nothing to do with COVID. I’m just that kind of a person.

And then this whole thing comes along and it sounds horrific. But then the latest development on this is also very concerning, and maybe you can talk me off the ledge, maybe we can talk about this, but the FDA, I guess it was late Friday or over the weekend, they had identified Taylor Farms of Mexico as potentially being a source of all of this.

And then I guess was late last night, Taylor Farmes puts out this tweet that says, Oh no, no, we’ve been informed that they had a false positive. And the FDA is coming out saying, oh yeah, that’s right. We had a false positive, but we’re not backing away. We’re not walking this back. It’s still potentially a problem.

And we think this is the source of the outbreak.

How have you been able to sort through all of this? Because I would assume for the average consumer, for people going to the supermarket or going to a fast food chain or having dinner there, how do you make heads or tails of this.

ELIZABETH COHEN: So it’s it’s actually pretty easy to make. Well, we don’t know.

JIM ACOSTA: We don’t now. Oh, OK.

ELIZABETH COHEN: Just we don’t know. So what’s really strange about this whole Taylor Farms thing is that Jim, having covered just countless, countless outbreaks over the years, over the decades, when they announced the culprit, they know that it’s the culprit.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen them walk that back because the FDA, so or the USDA, when it’s me. It’s so, they’re so careful and with good reason, right? Because not only you wanna inform the public correctly, but you don’t wanna screw over a company. I mean, that’s not great to identify that a company had tainted product when it turns out they didn’t.

That’s really unusual. So I was really surprised to see that walk back because they are usually so incredibly careful about making an announcement. I mean they really usually know what it is when they say what it is.