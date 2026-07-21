The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Wilson-Gordon's avatar
Linda Wilson-Gordon
6h

They "walked it back" after Taylor Farms meeting at the White House. I say a nationwide boycott of all things Taylor Farms is in order.

Reply
Share
Lea Francisco's avatar
Lea Francisco
5h

The Administration’s answers depend on how large the donations are…

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture