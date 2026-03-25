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EZRA LEVIN, REP JAMES WALKINSHAW, AND SCOTT MACFARLANE

Plus Jim calls out recent attacks on Texas Democratic senate candidate James Talarico.
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Jim Acosta, Scott MacFarlane, and Ezra Levin
Mar 25, 2026
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