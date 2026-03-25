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EZRA LEVIN, REP JAMES WALKINSHAW, AND SCOTT MACFARLANE
Plus Jim calls out recent attacks on Texas Democratic senate candidate James Talarico.
Mar 25, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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