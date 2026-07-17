Fact Check, Please! Trump's Election Speech Was Packed Like Snickers Bar With Lies
Many Of His Own Documents Torpedoed His Own Claims
Trump took to the East Room of the White House Thursday night for a speech that many feared would be a lie-riddled attack on our elections — which it was.
The cable and broadcast networks took differing approaches, with ABC, NBC, and CNN refusing to carry it live, while MS NOW dumped out of it about 2/3 of the way through.
CBS News took heat for carrying the speech live, which they justified by performing online fact-checks after the fact.
Sorely missing was famous fact-checker Daniel Dale, who was apparently hiking the Appalachian Trail or something?
I am with my family in the woods of Pennsylvania, I wish you all a good Thursday and I will see you for subsequent presidential addresses assuming I’m not also in a forest then
The speech included dozens of false or misleading statements, which were called out by multiple outlets and individuals. We’ve put them all together for you.