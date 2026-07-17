Trump took to the East Room of the White House Thursday night for a speech that many feared would be a lie-riddled attack on our elections — which it was.

The cable and broadcast networks took differing approaches, with ABC, NBC, and CNN refusing to carry it live, while MS NOW dumped out of it about 2/3 of the way through.

CBS News took heat for carrying the speech live, which they justified by performing online fact-checks after the fact.

Sorely missing was famous fact-checker Daniel Dale, who was apparently hiking the Appalachian Trail or something?

I am with my family in the woods of Pennsylvania, I wish you all a good Thursday and I will see you for subsequent presidential addresses assuming I’m not also in a forest then

The speech included dozens of false or misleading statements, which were called out by multiple outlets and individuals. We’ve put them all together for you.