Father Creates AI to Honor Son Lost to Gun Violence, & latest on Texas Redistricting Standoff with TX State Rep James Talarico

Plus Jim asks when Republican lawmakers are going to speak out against Trump and his preferential treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jim Acosta
,
James Talarico
, and
Manuel Oliver
Aug 04, 2025
