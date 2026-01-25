Thank you God, Lev Parnas, Steve Melewski, Dianne Mize, Evan Stern, and many others for tuning into my live video with Maria Cardona, Nick Valencia, Olivia of Troye, and Grounded Podcast! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Federal Agents Kill Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Our live coverage with Maritsa Georgiou, Nick Valencia, Maria Cardona and Olivia Troye
Jim calls out the murder of yet another American citizen at the hands of ICE.
Jim Acosta, Grounded Podcast, Nick Valencia, and 2 others
Jan 25, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Grounded Podcast
Nick Valencia
Writes Nick Valencia News Subscribe
Recent Episodes