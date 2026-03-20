The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and The Contrarian's Norm Eisen

Jim wraps up his appearance at a special hearing on the threat of state-dominated media in America.
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Jim Acosta, Adam Kinzinger, The Contrarian, and Norman Eisen
Mar 20, 2026

Thank you God, Julie Bogart, Lisa N. Peterson, Marissa Levine, Iulia Huiu, and many others for tuning into my live video with Norman Eisen, Adam Kinzinger, and The Contrarian! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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