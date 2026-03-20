Thank you God, Julie Bogart, Lisa N. Peterson, Marissa Levine, Iulia Huiu, and many others for tuning into my live video with Norman Eisen, Adam Kinzinger, and The Contrarian! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and The Contrarian's Norm Eisen
Jim wraps up his appearance at a special hearing on the threat of state-dominated media in America.
Mar 20, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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